Parents react to new grading system in Kansas schools

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – After the USD 259 announced plans to implement a new grading system, KSN caught up with parents to see how they are grading the change.

“It sounds like more confusion for adults than anything else,” says Riverside Elementary parent Corey Oyler.

The simple fact is that some students will not be bringing home letter grades this year; instead, they will bring home numbers based on a system called Standards-Reference Grading.

“I still do not understand what they are going to change it to, so I don’t really have an opinion at the moment,” says 7th grader Sebastian Hill.

Chadra Hill, his mother, agrees.

“It is hard for me to say if I think there is going to be a change or not,” says Hill.

Wichita elementary schools will grade students on a 1 to 4 scale with 4 representing the best performance. The system is comparable to a 4-point grade point average with some hyper-focused discrepancies, as KSN’s Craig Andres reported Monday.

“I am a little more change resistant, and I think, right now, it seems like everybody is change-crazy,” says grandparent Beth Babb.

“I think it was a lot easier for parents to relate to kids when they were taught the same way,” Olyer explains.

The school district believes the numbered grades will offer more consistency.

“It seems like things change a lot more than I remember when I was going to school,” Olyer says.

“I am all for even footing for everyone, but I guess my biggest question is going to be is, ‘how will each kid’s performance impact the others’?'” Hill adds.

Wichita Public Schools will be hosting four question-and-answer meetings. KSN has provided the dates and locations below:

Wednesday, Aug. 28 – Alvin Morris Administrative Center, 903 S. Edgemoor

Thursday, Sept. 5 – Isely Traditional Magnet Elementary, 5256 N. Woodlawn, Bel Aire

Tuesday, Sept. 10 – Dodge Literacy Magnet Elementary, 4801 W. 2 nd Street

Wednesday, Sept. 25 – Seltzer Elementary, 11660 E. Lincoln






