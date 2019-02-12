President Trump at El Paso rally, “Walls save lives”

EL PASO, Texas (CNN) – President Donald Trump took his continued push for a border wall straight to the U.S.-Mexico border on Monday night.

“We need the wall and it has to be built and we wanna build it fast. Walls save lives,” he told a crowd of thousands in El Paso.

The president was not mincing words during his first rally of 2019 with a new message on his proposal.

“USA! USA! USA!,” the crowd chanted. “Build that wall! Build that wall!

“You really mean finish that wall, because we’ve built a lot of it. It’s finish that wall,” Trump responded.

Not far from where the president was speaking, protesters opposing the border wall marched through the streets pushing their own message.

“United! We’ll never be divided! United! We’ll never be divided!,” they shouted. “Beto! Beto! Beto!”

They were joined by possible Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke.

“This is inspiring! This is the border standing up for itself! This is El Paso telling our story. No one can tell it better than we can,” said the former Texas congressman.

After the march through the streets, O’Rourke spoke at his own anti-wall rally, dueling the president’s.

“Walls do not safe lives. Walls end lives. We stand for America, and we stand against walls,” he said.