Storm damage reported across South/Central Louisiana

Storm damage across Central Louisiana

Tornado spotted in Vernon Parish

Storm moves through Prairie Ronde

Tornado hits Gravel Hill Church in Craven, La.

Newsfeed Now for Dec. 16

Note: This is a developing story. Check back for more information as it becomes available.

St. Landry Parish:

BEAUREGARD PARISH: Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s officials said they have received numerous reports of tornado damage, especially in the eastern and northeastern portions of the parish. Cars, structures and roads have all seen wind damage. No injuries have been reported.

RAPIDES PARISH: From our partner KALB’s Facebook:

Post by Pineville Police Department, Louisiana.
(Alexandria, Crystal Fontanez/Facebook)

VERNON PARISH: These pictures are from the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook.

Severe weather sweeps across the South:

