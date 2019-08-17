No injuries after early morning industrial fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – No injuries were reported after a Saturday morning fire at a Shreveport business.

It happened at Shaw Alloy Piping on North Market Street. Fire crews were called just before 7:00 and reported smoke showing from a vent stack on top of the building.

The fire was contained to a piece of machinery. Dry chemical fire extinguishers were used to put the fire out.

There were 30 employees working a 6-hour shift at the time of the fire, they all evacuated the structure without injury.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

