No mask, no ride for Caddo school bus riders

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Director of Transportation for Caddo Schools says now is not the time to let their guard down regarding COVID-19.

Caddo Parish students must wear a mask on the school bus or else they could face disciplinary action.

Last week a revised mask policy for bus riders was sent to parents.

According to the Transportation Director, Jeff Roberts all bus drivers are instructed to hand out masks to students who do not have one in the mornings.

“Obviously when we look at a bus as you can see here social distancing is a little bit of a problem in maintaining a 6-foot distance between all of our participants and ridership, so therefore all of our students riding buses are required to wear a mask.”

Once the school day is over any student returning to the bus without a mask could receive a two-day bus suspension.

“Our latest revision to the mask mandate really was brought up by an uptick in cases that we’re seeing.”

Lakeisha Kennedy picks up her niece from the bus stop and is in agreement with the changes.

“Anything that keep them safe. Keep me safe. Keep her safe. I’m all for it.”

An added precaution on all buses is that they’re disinfected between all bus routes.