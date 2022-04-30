SULPHUR, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The North DeSoto Lady Griffins can hit the ball. That’s not opinion; it’s just fact. After scoring seven homeruns in their semifinal win over Eunice, the Lady Griffins hit three more over the park in their 11-1 win over Franklin Parish to grab their second straight and fifth overall state championship.

“The home runs that we hit this year even amaze me,” said Head Coach Tim Whitman.

That amazing number? 105.

“The strength that these kids have because we worked in the weight room…they earned this,” said Whitman. “They deserve what they got because they earned it.”

Two of those three home runs in Saturday’s championship game came courtesy of sophomore Ciara Orgeron, who took home MVP honors.

“At first I was in shock, and then I got all emotional,” said Orgeron. “I didn’t think I would get it because I’m a sophomore. I was so pumped that I did it and I helped my team win the game.”

Coach Whitman said every championship team he’s been apart of is unique, but when it comes to the 2021-22 Lady Griffins…

“They play with heart. They play with just a passion for the game. It’s a special group. They play together and have fun doing it. That makes my job easy.”