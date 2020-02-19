North Louisiana residents express concerns on DOTD projects in our area

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Transportation held a “Road Show” to give updates on current and future projects in our area.

D-o-t-d has traveled to all nine districts in the state this week.

This morning’s meeting for the Shreveport-Bossier area was at Independence Stadium.

Many people shared concerns about roadways and bridges in the area.

One of the biggest issues focused on the I-49 Innercity Connector and why the project is taking so long to get off the ground.

The deputy secretary says it all comes down to funding.

He says the innercity connector will take $600,000,000 to complete.

“We have a lot of things that we would like to do, but we simply don’t have the funding for. As I mention the backlog of unmet needs continues to grow, we would like to stop that from growing and actually push in the other direction so that the backlog is actually shrinking and a lot of that is simply a funding issue,” said Eric Kalivoda, Deputy Secretary La Dotd.

The backlog of projects in the state cost 14-billion dollars.

These “Road Show” meetings are usually held in the fall, but the department wanted to get the newly elected lawmakers up to speed before the upcoming legislative session.

The legislative session starts on March 9th.

