North Shreveport Business Association helps children in need

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport first responders received a generous donation to help with Operation Santa Claus.

The North Shreveport Business Association hosted a luncheon on Tuesday, December 14th at the Northwest Louisiana Technical College.

Admission was a large toy or bike to be donated to Operation Santa Claus and given to local children in need.

Calvin Baker, President of Operation Santa Claus and training officer with the Shreveport Fire Department, acknowledged the continued contributions of the Shreveport business community.

“They’ve been big supporters of Shreveport Police and Shreveport Fire. This is one way they can support us, as far as helping us get these toys for the underprivileged kids, and try to make smiles on those kids’ faces.” said Baker.

Operation Santa Claus is a non-profit partnership among Shreveport Police and Fire Departments and Town Square Media, which began in 1984.