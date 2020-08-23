Northwestern State tackles food insecurity with student pantry

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Northwestern State University is tackling food insecurity with a pantry for students. Through donations from faculty, staff, students, alumni and community members, they’re serving students in need.

“The pantry was originally by a small group of students who were doing a project for one of our required social work courses, and these students took it upon them selves to create a food pantry,” said Denise Baily in the Social Work Department.

