BLANCHARD, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Less than one percent of high school football players reach the power 5 level, signing with schools in the SEC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac 12, or ACC.

Northwood’s MarJayvious Moss and Ta’Derius “Tootie” Collins are defying those odds, making Falcon practices a favorite stop for some of the nation’s top recruiters.

“It is cool to see the process when LSU, Alabama come in…When Arkansas and Oklahoma State and those schools come in,” said Head Coach Austin Brown “You’re in the .1 percent when you get an offer from those guys.”

Defensive back MarJayvious Moss holds a combined five offers from ‘those guys’ in the power 5, including Minnesota and Baylor. Those offers come in large part to a historic junior campaign, which included a five interception performance from the 4-star recruit against North Desoto.



“A whole lot of it (recruiting attention) came to me fast,” says Moss. It’s a good feeling and it’s a good experience to be a part of.”

As talented as Moss is on the field, Brown says he’s a better person off of it.



“Moss is the servant leader,” according to Brown. “He’s going to make sure the field is clean and coach when he can’t practice.”



Collins heads into his final year of high school football as one of the the country’s top 450 players, with offers from Texas and TCU as two of his 20 on the table. His Head Coach says his growth through the years has been impressive.



“Ta’Derius, he came in as 6’2” 190. We blinked our eyes and he was 6’5” 250.” Brown added, “Ta’Derius is a big, humble giant.”

Collins didn’t receive his first offer until January, but always believed he had the potential to make it to the highest level of college football.



“I always knew I could work hard and be what I wanted to be, but the (recruiting) interest right there, it just really set me off,” said Collins.



As multiple other Falcons already hold Division I offers, including quarterback Mason Welch, the Class of 2023 believe this isn’t the end for Northwood players reaching the next level, it’s just the beginning.



“Seeing all these people come through the doors, it’s giving more opportunities for people behind me,” says Collins. “It gives more opportunities for the people behind us. So, it’s always just good, to keep that going.”