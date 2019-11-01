November is Adoption Awareness Month

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)– The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services hosted a balloon release to mark Adoption Awareness Month. In Shreveport, family services finalized 68 adoptions which is close to average annually. This year, they have 43 kids up for adoptions and the department is looking to place ten children with forever families.

“We are looking for families who will love and cherish their child. We are looking for families to adopt. We are very appreciative to all of the families who have helped in the past,” said Adoption Specialist Linda Pickens.

If you would like to become a foster parent, please give the Department of Children and Family Services a call at 318-676-7323.

