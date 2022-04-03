CAMPTI, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Natchitoches Parish Fire District 9 firefighters battled a raging early-morning fire in a mobile structure in Campti.

Just before 2:30 a.m., NPFD#9 Fire crews responded to reports of a fire in a mobile residence at 133 Wardell Street in Campti.

Firefighters arrived just eight minutes after 8 the call came in and were met by heavy flames and smoke. They immediately applied heavy stream devices to get the fire under control. After the fire was brought under control, firefighters used hand lines to finish extinguishing the fire.

As soon as it was safe to do so, firefighters entered the part of the residence that was not collapsed, to look for a possible occupant. They also removed the collapsed roof to search the remainder of the structure.

Fortunately, no one was located inside the severely damaged structure after the original and secondary searches.

Sixteen firefighters responded to the scene with two Fire Engines, one Service Unit and one Fire Tanker. No firefighters were reported injured.

The fire remains under investigation.