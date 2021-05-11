NPSO: Errant target practice bullet narrowly misses elderly man inside his home

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A 25-year-old Natchitoches man is facing charges after his weekend target-practice went south, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Noah Harvis Johnson, of the 100 block of Patrick Road in Natchitoches, on Sunday was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on a charge of aggravated criminal damage to property and illegal use of a weapon after an errant bullet went through the window of a home.

According to deputies, the bullet narrowly missed the elderly man who lives in the home, when he heard gunfire, with the help of his walker, he was looking out the window and trying to figure out where the gunfire was coming from.

NPSO deputies say the investigation began around 4:40 p.m. Sunday, after the 911 Center got a call from an elderly man in the 500 block of Riverview Drive in Natchez reporting that the incident, and that someone was firing a weapon across Cane River.

Johnson, who was shooting at cans on the other side of the Cane River with his Walther PPS 9mm semi-automatic handgun, allegedly missed the itN, when a bullet pierced the window of a home across the river.

Bullet hole in window of home and the gun used to make it (Photo courtesy Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Two NPSO deputies responded to the scene and spoke with the victim, who in addition to being confined to a walker, had other assisted living accessories in the home. He told them he had spoken with an individual across the river from his house about shooting and the dangers of projectiles ricocheting off the water causing possible property damage or harming someone.

Deputies gathered information for their offense report and spoke with detectives in the NPSO Criminal Investigations Bureau and headed across the river to a home located in the 100 block of Patrick Road (Point Place) south of Natchitoches.

There they met Noah Johnson, who admitted he fired his weapon multiple times at empty cans in his yard. But, he said, when the victim yelled at him, he quit shooting.

Though Johnson was taken into custody Sunday evening, he bonded out of jail on Monday.

NPSO Lt. Matthew Powell and Deputy Markalyn Williams made the arrest.