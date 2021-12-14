NPSO: Train/vehicle crash sends 3 to hospital; Hwy 6 East in Clarence blocked

CLARENCE, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Highway 6 East in Clarence is currently blocked due to a train/vehicle crash in which three people were injured, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.

According to the NPSO, it happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday and deputies and Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS responded to the scene on Louisiana Highway 6 East in Clarence.

The injured people were taken by ambulance to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

No hazardous materials are involved, but drivers in the area should take an alternative route until the road can be cleared.