NPSO: Victim’s grandmother arrested in Goldonna child abuse investigation

GOLDONNA, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The grandmother of the child at the center of a child abuse investigation in Goldonna, LA was arrested by Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Detectives Wednesday night.

Teresa Jurgens was arrested around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday after a criminal arrest warrant for felony principle to cruelty to juveniles was issued for her in connection to an ongoing child abuse investigation involving her grandchild.

Two other arrests have already been made in this investigation. Casey Smedley, mother of the child, and Goldonna Police Chief Joe Hines, boyfriend of Jurgens, are both in Natchitoches Parish Detention Center charged with felony cruelty to a juvenile. No bonds have been set.

The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with any information contact Major Reginald Turner or Detective Derrick Sowell with the NPSO Criminal Investigations Division at (318) 357-7830.

