NSU students receives an international scholarship after her study abroad program was cut short due to COVID-19

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KMSS) – A local girl dreams big and makes it to a place that’s out of a dream. However, her travels were cut short when COVID-19 hit and she was in a place that became a hub of infection.

She shares how she made it back home and why the experience help change her, and she found a surprise scholarship along the way.

We introduce you to this week’s Standout Student :

Katelynn Benge is a senior at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches majoring in Psychology.

“I’ve always been interested in people, behavior, and culture. I thought I was going to be a therapist. But I think I’m going to go more the research side,” Benge said.

She’s minoring in Spanish. “I took Spanish classes with some great Spanish teachers at Northwood that inspire me to continue to want to learn the language.”

She saved up her money for a year and traveled to Alicante, Spain for a study abroad program through NSU and the University of Alicante.

“It’s more accessible than you think. If you can go to college in Louisiana, you can afford to go out of the country,” she said.

The historic city dates back thousands of years, conquered by Rome for hundreds of years, later the Arabs, until the Spanish kings retook it in the 13th century. Until the 18th century War of Spanish Succession, then the Spanish Civil War in 1936. After World War Two, Alicante became a tourist destination as it sits on the Mediterranean coast. All of which was far different from the small town in Caddo Parish that Katelynn grew up in.

“It’s a beach town so it was really different from Blanchard.” She said growing up in Blanchard made her want to expand her horizons and travel to new places.

“I feel like I’m a better person, more cultured. I know what it means to be a global citizen. Along with how being an American has a huge impact in the world.”

She was having a blast, studying Spanish, traveling to amazing places, making friends when COVID-19 hit.

“Not knowing what COVID means and on top of that, being in another country where you do not speak the native language, and then have any scariness of traveling through the airports. It was very scary just not knowing if the country was going to go into lockdown.”

She said NSU flew back their study abroad students fast, within one weekend, before countries went into lockdown. Her trip was supposed to last six months when she had to leave two months into it.

“I feel like I was there for more than two months because of all the experiences that I had. But coming back was a pretty crazy experience,”

She of course was disappointed, but says it happened when everything was so uncertain about COVID-19, and her new friends told her not to go back.

“That genuinely are looking out for your well being. Whenever COVID hit, they were all concerned for me to go back to America because of our health care system. They said don’t go back because you won’t be able to pay for it.”

When she got back she found out she had actually won a scholarship program she had applied for before she left. She was this year’s recipient of the Phi Beta Delta International Honor Society Scholarship. She plans to use the award money to finish her study abroad program when she can internationally travel again. She wants other to know it’s something they can accomplish too.

“Studying abroad is something that you never think you’ll be able to do. It is a very privileged thing to do. But it’s also super accessible and you don’t realize it. I am not going to act like I’m underprivileged. But I am also not from a super wealthy family. They didn’t pay for my college or or study abroad experience. I think that’s what holds a lot of people back from studying abroad and I don’t think that’s something that should hold you back.”

From small town Blanchard, to successful NSU student and scholarship recipient, now a lover of international connections. Katelynn Benge is this week’s Standout Student.

Besides heading back to Spain, she plans on getting her Master’s degree in Psychology and later her doctorate.