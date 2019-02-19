NTSB will not investigate Athens bus crash

The National Transportation Safety Board will not investigate the deadly January Athens school bus crash, according to NTSB media relations member Peter Knudson.

According to Knudson, the crash is considered a “highway accident” because the train was in its proper place.

“We investigate only about twenty highway accidents a year, out of up to a possible ten million. We have to be very selective about which ones we choose because we simply do not have the staff,” said Knudson in a phone interview.

An Athens ISD school bus was hit by a Union Pacific train on Friday, January 25. The crash killed 13-year-old Christopher Bonilla after he was ejected from the bus.

The accident also injured 9-year-old Joselyne Torres and 78-year-old driver John Stevens.

Athens Police Department released a report on Feb. 11 that Stevens did stop before driving onto the tracks, in accordance with state law.

The report was forwarded to the Henderson County District Attorney’s Office.