NWLA film festival offers $50,000 prize

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A northwest Louisiana film festival is offering a big prize for “best picture.”

The Louisiana Film Prize invites aspiring movie makers to turn their focus on our area. All films entered must be made in northwest Louisiana.

The top short film wins $50,000. Organizers said that’s the largest cash prize awarded for a short film in any contest, anywhere in the world.

Over the past nine years of the contest, organizers said the event has had more than $20 million in economic impact for the area.

“Filmmakers come to film their movies, they stay in hotels or they buy food, or they pay their local actors or local crew,” said Chris Lyon, Louisiana Prize Foundation. “And then, also the festival, where thousands of people come from all over the country to experience something in Shreveport.”

The deadline to submit your film is July 14.

For more information, visit lafilmprize.com.

