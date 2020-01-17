NWLA fire station temporarily closed from storm damage

HAUGHTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Firefighters in Bossier Parish are sharing resources to cover emergency calls in Haughton. The town is down a fire station after it suffered heavy damage during last weekend’s storms.

Bossier Parish Fire District #1 Station 6 stood in the path of last Friday’s storms.

Fire Chief Robert Roe said no one was there when the storm hit. All volunteers were out helping their neighbors.

“We’re upset about it, but we couldn’t stop to focus on this too much, because we were still receiving calls for help at that point,” said Roe. “Trees down across houses, people having emergencies.”

The side of the fire station was blown off and the doors of the garage bays caved in on top of the fire trucks.

The trucks are out of service until safety concerns, like a broken windshield, are repaired.

“We’re very blessed that this is all it did,” said Roe. “The building’s still there. It can be repaired, nobody was home. So, we’re blessed.”

For now, the Haughton and South Bossier Fire Departments are assisting with any calls from the nearly 500 residents in the station’s service area.

Roe said insurance adjusters are expected to be out to assess the damage Friday. He said he hopes to have the station back in operation in a couple weeks.

