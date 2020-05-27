Ochsner LSU Health offering free COVID-19 tests

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A local hospital is offering free COVID-19 tests to the community.

Starting Wednesday, Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport is providing testing at different locations throughout the city.

Tests are available at Peaceful Rest Baptist Church and Bill Cockrell Park from 9am to 4pm.

It’s open to Louisiana residents who are at least two years old.

“It’s critical that people come and get tested even if they don’t have symptoms. This allows us to identify people who might otherwise be spreading the virus. It allows them to self quarantine in order to avoid spreading it to other people.”

Testing will continue Thursday and Friday. Results will be available by phone within 24 to 72 hours.

Bring an ID and insurance card if you have one. No one will be turned away based on insurance status. There are no out-of-pocket costs.