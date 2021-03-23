Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport helps Jacque & Dan receive their COVID-19 vaccines

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Monday all essential workers became eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Louisiana. Members of the media are a part of that group.

Since the first vaccine was approved by the FDA on December 11th NBC 6 Evening News Anchors Dan and Jacque Jovic waited patiently for their turn to receive the vaccine.

Virtually each day on the news the duo has shared a message from the medical community on the importance of getting the vaccine, so today they did just that.

Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport kindly joined Dan and Jacque in studio to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.