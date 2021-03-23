The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
Track COVID-19
Coronavirus self-checker
Testing sites & info
Vaccine updates
Track COVID-19
Radar
Testing sites & info
Vaccine updates

Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport helps Jacque & Dan receive their COVID-19 vaccines

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Monday all essential workers became eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Louisiana. Members of the media are a part of that group.

Since the first vaccine was approved by the FDA on December 11th NBC 6 Evening News Anchors Dan and Jacque Jovic waited patiently for their turn to receive the vaccine.

Virtually each day on the news the duo has shared a message from the medical community on the importance of getting the vaccine, so today they did just that.

Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport kindly joined Dan and Jacque in studio to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ArkLaTex Coronavirus News

Louisiana

Arkansas

Texas

Oklahoma

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss