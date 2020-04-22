Ochsner LSU Health Urgent Care clinics offering virtual visits

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Oschner LSU Health is offering a virtual alternative to in-person visits to their urgent care centers during this pandemic.

“Patients who have concerns about going back into the public or patients who may have preconditions that have been advised to stay out of the public this a great option for them to address their medical care,” said Ochsner LSU Health Assistant Vice President Greg Sonnenfeld.

Both Shreveport and Bossier City Ochsner LSU Health Urgent Care facilities are offering virtual visits to people who don’t feel comfortable leaving their homes.

It’s called Ochsner Anywhere and it gives patients an easier way to access doctors and gives doctors a way to examine patients who can’t make it into urgent care.

“Great thing about Oschner Anywhere care is that it’s available, 24/7, 365, you can get on see a provider and get prescriptions very quickly.”

Because of COVID-19, they dropped the price of virtual visits from $49 to $10. Sonnenfeld says it’s their way of improving access to doctors.

“Virtual visits are our new way of life, and Ochsner Anywhere care offers the ability for physicians to provide that care both in person or virtually which gives our patients options about where to go.”

Patients can get treated for a wide variety of symptoms.

“Cold and Flu type symptoms, COVID-19 symptoms, rashes, headaches, earaches, those kinds of things.”

Patients only need a smart device or tablet, WiFi and an email address.

If you decide not to do a virtual visit and to just go in, you must call ahead and you will be screened at the door and your temperature will be checked.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.