Oil City welcomes new police chief who’s breaking historic barriers

OIL CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The town of Oil City appoints the new Chief of Police who is the first woman and black person to hold the position.

Chief Diane Williams grew up in Oil City and said even as a little girl she knew she wanted to become a police officer.

“You have to have a passion and a calling for it. I’ve always felt that. I love it. I can’t imagine doing anything else,” Williams said.

Williams graduated from the police academy in Bossier in 2001 and has been with the Oil City Police Department for the past eight years serving as lieutenant.

“Most of the people here know me and they I’m going to be fair. They know I’m going to do my job and if they need me I’m going to come,” Williams said.

Mayor James Sims he recommended Williams to become the new chief after the former chief’s retirement because she earned the position. She was sworn in by city council Tuesday night.

“I’m proud. I really am. But then to be honest with you, she had to be promotable. Her dedication. Her hard-work as a police officer and as lieutenant the commitment to the job was already there. So I was excited to pull her up to the next level because I felt in my heart she had all the qualifications,” Mayor Sims said.

Chief Williams is also a mother of a 25-year-old daughter who is studying at ETBU in Marshall so she said she’s proud to break through a glass ceiling.

“That’s exactly what it is, breaking into the boy’s club. I think it’s something all females that want to get into this field, they can if they can get the job done. It’s does not matter what color you are, ” Williams said.

Williams said her main goal as the new chief will be simply keeping her hometown safe. Some of priorities include adding body cameras and upgraded Tasers for the department.

Mayor Sims said town hall has an open door policy for any resident in need of assistance.