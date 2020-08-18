3-year-old Oklahoma girl dies after being left in hot car

EDMOND, OK (KFOR) — A three-year-old girl has died after being left in a hot car for hours in Oklahoma.

Edmond Police received a call around 6 p.m. Monday from the child’s father who said she was left in an SUV for four to six hours.

When officers arrived at the scene they found the toddler unresponsive. Paramedics tried CPR but she later died at the hospital.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.