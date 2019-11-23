5 earthquakes, including 3 of magnitude 3.6, strike Oklahoma

ENID, Okla. (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey reports five earthquakes, including three of magnitude 3.6, were recorded in Oklahoma and felt in Kansas and Texas.

One of the 3.6 magnitude earthquakes took place late Thursday night while the other two occurred Friday afternoon. The stronger ones took place in northern Oklahoma, near the cities of Enid and Okeene.

In Garfield County, where Enid is located, Emergency Management Director Mike Honigsberg said there are no reports of injury or damage.

The 3.6 magnitude quake from Thursday night was reportedly felt in Newton, Kansas, 168 miles (270 kilometers) to the north, and in Mineral Wells, Texas, 247 miles (398 kilometers) to the south.

Thousands of Oklahoma earthquakes in recent years have been linked to underground injection of wastewater from oil and gas production.

