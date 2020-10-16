911 tapes released after Edmond father not charged after toddler died in hot car

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma County District Attorney decided an Edmond father will not face child neglect charges two months after police say he left his two-year-old daughter, Cecelia Chavez, inside the family car for up to six hours.

Edmond police officials announced Thursday the case is closed for now, along with releasing 911 calls from August 17.

“Mam, I don’t hear her breathing anymore,” the caller said.

“She’s not breathing anymore?” a dispatcher asked.

“She was in the car,” the father said. “She was in the car! I couldn’t find her, and I found her in my car!”

“Because there was a death, it is standard to present charges to the district attorney,” Emily Ward with the Edmond Police Department said.

District Attorney David Prater decided Thursday not to press charges against Joseph Chavez.

Two months ago, first responders were dispatched to a home near West Edmond Road and Fretz Avenue.

“Edmond 911, what’s the location of your emergency?” the dispatcher asked.

“Yes, my daughter was in our car and she’s barely breathing,” Joseph Chavez said.

Chavez, a father of five, frantically called 911 after finding Cecelia, unresponsive in the back of his suburban.

Police believe she had been there for up to six hours.

Chavez told investigators he got “distracted” after arriving home.

“Is she awake?” the dispatcher asked.

“Yes, she’s awake, but she looks like she’s out of it,” Chavez said.

The outside temperature that date topped 90 degrees.

First responders tried CPR, but say the baby girl wasn’t breathing and was covered in sweat.

“Now I want you to look at your child and each time she takes a breath, I want you to say the word ‘now’ for me,” dispatch said.

“Baby, wake up,” Chavez said. “Come on, baby.”

The toddler was rushed to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

The now-family of six tells KFOR they are not ready to make a statement, but appreciate the kind words.

