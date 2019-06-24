Beehive causing trouble for Oklahoma homeowner

MOORE, Oklahoma (CNN/KFOR) – A homeowner continues to deal with a problem with bees.

Adrienne Gonzales has lived at the home for about 10 years.

“Throughout the last ten years they’ve seemed to come back with a vengeance,” she said.

She was shocked Friday to see how bad the problem really was.

Beekeeper Dr. Yoon Kim lifted her floorboards to find thousands of bees living there.

Gonzales first noticed the problem ten years ago. She had them removed, but they keep coming back.

