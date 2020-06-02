1  of  2
Body of child recovered from McCurtain County lake

Layla Johnson

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Oklahoma (KTAL/KMSS) – The McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office say they’ve recovered the body of an 11-year-old girl from Broken Bow Lake.

Deputies say Layla Johnson was first reported missing Monday afternoon at a large family gathering at the Carson Creek area of the lake.

The search for Johnson was suspended due to darkness and resumed early this morning. Deputies recovered her body around 8 a.m.

Deputies do not suspect foul play. Her body has been sent off for an autopsy.

Deputies say Layla was with her family vacationing and was living with her grandmother in Bakersfield, California at the time of her death.

