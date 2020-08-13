The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
Choctaw Nation provides COVID-19 relief fund programs

Oklahoma

DURANT, Okla. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma is providing relief fund programs for members of the tribe.

According to the Executive Officer of Member Services, Stacy Shepherd, over 64,000 members have already applied.

Funding is available for student assistance, technology, food, small business, and elderly assistance. Programs vary in age eligibility from three years and up.

Shepherd says this is a good opportunity for parents and students before school begins.

“Because we know that within the school systems there is virtual learning taking place, some of it is face to face, we wanted our students to have those dollars in their hand so that can purchase the technology that they needed.”

For a full list of applications, click here.

