Coronavirus testing plan developed for Oklahoma teachers

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s departments of health and education say a plan has been developed for the state’s public school teachers to be voluntarily tested for the coronavirus.

The departments say in a Friday news release that the plan provides all teachers and school support staff free coronavirus testing in their areas.

Gov. Kevin Stitt in July issued an executive order for the state health and state education departments to develop a plan for teachers to be tested monthly for the virus.

OSDH highly encourages Oklahomans to seek COVID-19 testing. Due to sufficient COVID-19 testing supplies and lab capacity, Oklahomans no longer need to exhibit symptoms or to have been exposed to someone who tested positive.

Regional COVID-19 testing sites are open in multiple cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-county, city and state health system partnership, and Oklahomans can find a free testing location in their community by visiting the health department’s website.