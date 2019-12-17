Evidence points to mass graves from Tulsa race massacre

TULSA, Ok. (KJRH/NBC NEWS) – Officials believe further investigation is warranted into possible mass grave sites from Oklahoma’s 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

The public oversight committee for the mass graves investigation listened to results of archaeological surveys conducted in October during a meeting Monday evening.

Archaeologists said scans were conducted at Oaklawn Cemetery, Newblock Park and an area known as the Canes, a homeless encampment located near the Arkansas River.

Although nothing was discovered at Newblock Park, researchers say they found significant anomalies at Oaklawn Cemetery and two possible burials at the Canes.

The findings are giving hope to some of the family members of race massacre victims and the public oversight committee.

While the official count of victims stands at 36, historians believe as many as 300 people died during the attack.

“It was known the stories of black bodies being dumped in graves. It was something we were told. It’s bitter-sweet to hear the city has commissioned the research and we have probably found mass graves belonging to race massacre victims,” said Greg Robinson, a committee member.

