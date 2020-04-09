1  of  2
Health department: 83 Oklahomans have died from the flu

by: K. Butcher

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As health experts continue to encourage Oklahomans to stay inside amid the spread of COVID-19, officials say the state is still being affected by the flu virus.

On Thursday, officials with the Oklahoma State Department of Health announced this week that between March 29 and April 4, 17 Oklahoma patients had been hospitalized with the flu, bringing the total number of hospitalizations to 3,455 since Sept. 1.

Also, health experts say the death toll associated with the virus rose, bringing the total number of deaths in Oklahoma to 83 since the flu season began in September.

Health officials said the flu claimed the lives of 85 Oklahomans last flu season and led to more than 2,891 hospitalizations statewide. Last flu season was the longest flu season in a decade, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Symptoms of the flu include fever, chills, muscle aches, cough, congestion, runny nose, headaches, and fatigue.

