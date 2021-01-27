One-day record of 65 new COVID-19 related deaths reported in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR/AP) – The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported a new one-day record Wednesday of 65 deaths due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to 3,388.

The record increase of 65 deaths is three more than the previous one-day record of 62, reported on Jan. 6, according to health department records. Officials say the deaths occurred between Dec. 14, 2020 and Jan. 25, 2021. The health department says 39 of the deaths occurred since Jan. 20.

Deputy state health commissioner Keith Reed also announced that the state will receive an approximately 16% increase in coronavirus vaccine per week during the next three weeks.

The increase in vaccines is in line with President Joe Biden’s announcement that the U.S. is ramping up deliveries of the vaccine to provide enough doses for 300 million Americans by the end of the summer or early fall.

Oklahoma expects to receive just more than 103,000 doses per week from the federal government, an increase from just under 85,000 last week, Reed said, allowing for more consistent planning in how many vaccinations are available, and possibly expanding where the inoculations are offered.

“This allows us to take a look at what’s going to happen the next three weeks, it helps us to understand how much vaccine supply we have that we can support bringing on some other pandemic providers,” such as local pharmacies, Reed said.

The state has vaccinated 350,548 people as of midnight Monday, Reed said, including 50,371 who have now received both doses of either the Pfizer or the Moderna vaccine.

The latest data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health show that the state has had 379,110 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March. Right now, officials say there are 1,454 people in Oklahoma hospitals with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Here is the breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties:

Adair: 2,723 (18 deaths) (2,357 recovered)

Alfalfa: 1,076 (5 deaths) (1,028 recovered)

Atoka: 1,626 (8 deaths) (1,523 recovered)

Beaver: 377 (4 deaths) (342 recovered)

Beckham: 2,454 (28 deaths) (2,217 recovered)

Blaine: 848 (5 deaths) (774 recovered)

Bryan: 5,177 (44 deaths) (4,649 recovered)

Caddo: 3,489 (46 deaths) (3,164 recovered)

Canadian: 13,978 (62 deaths) (13,067 recovered)

Carter: 4,826 (25 deaths) (4,285 recovered)

Cherokee: 4,933 (31 deaths) (4,452 recovered)

Choctaw: 1,403 (11 deaths) (1,287 recovered)

Cimarron: 120 (1 death) (108 recovered)

Cleveland: 25,591 (215 deaths) (23,263 recovered)

Coal: 619 (8 deaths) (569 recovered)

Comanche: 9,791 (104 deaths) (8,622 recovered)

Cotton: 570 (13 deaths) (498 recovered)

Craig: 1,779 (8 deaths) (1,654 recovered)

Creek: 5,614 (88 deaths) (4,982 recovered)

Custer: 3,687 (56 deaths) (3,433 recovered)

Delaware: 3,985 (54 deaths) (3,627 recovered)

Dewey: 496 (4 deaths) (467 recovered)

Ellis: 332 (1 death) (321 recovered)

Garfield: 6,738 (58 deaths) (6,251 recovered)

Garvin: 3,145 (26 deaths) (2,847 recovered)

Grady: 5,121 (55 deaths) (4,700 recovered)

Grant: 482 (5 deaths) (444 recovered)

Greer: 458 (13 deaths) (413 recovered)

Harmon: 252 (1 death) (233 recovered)

Harper: 386 (3 deaths) (366 recovered)

Haskell: 1,125 (8 deaths) (991 recovered)

Hughes: 1,042 (13 deaths) (908 recovered)

Jackson: 2,688 (40 deaths) (2,481 recovered)

Jefferson: 615 (7 deaths) (559 recovered)

Johnston: 1,150 (13 deaths) (1,040 recovered)

Kay: 4,641 (55 deaths) (4,158 recovered)

Kingfisher: 1,817 (18 deaths) (1,680 recovered)

Kiowa: 720 (13 deaths) (649 recovered)

Latimer: 721 (7 deaths) (638 recovered)

Le Flore: 4,684 (38 deaths) (4,384 recovered)

Lincoln: 2,742 (41 deaths) (2,505 recovered)

Logan: 3,538 (23 deaths) (3,177 recovered)

Love: 1,318 (8 deaths) (1,186 recovered)

Major: 868 (4 deaths) (804 recovered)

Marshall: 1,628 (12 deaths) (1,478 recovered)

Mayes: 3,460 (32 deaths) (3,108 recovered)

McClain: 4,541 (37 deaths) (4,158 recovered)

McCurtain: 3,406 (57 deaths) (3,089 recovered)

McIntosh: 1,733 (27 deaths) (1,534 recovered)

Murray: 1,672 (16 deaths) (1,495 recovered)

Muskogee: 8,267 (70 deaths) (7,406 recovered)

Noble: 1,211 (8 deaths) (1,116 recovered)

Nowata: 968 (12 deaths) (866 recovered)

Okfuskee: 1,656 (16 deaths) (1,524 recovered)

Oklahoma: 73,512 (561 deaths) (67,674 recovered)

Okmulgee: 3,244 (38 deaths) (2,970 recovered)

Osage: 3,971 (38 deaths) (3,603 recovered)

Other: 94 (80 recovered)

Ottawa: 3,379 (34 deaths) (3,168 recovered)

Pawnee: 1,436 (21 deaths) (1,290 recovered)

Payne: 7,636 (41 deaths) (7,035 recovered)

Pittsburg: 3,988 (31 deaths) (3,631 recovered)

Pontotoc: 4,317 (36 deaths) (3,844 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 7,038 (51 deaths) (6,495 recovered)

Pushmataha: 880 (8 deaths) (806 recovered)

Roger Mills: 366 (6 deaths) (317 recovered)

Rogers: 8,831 (97 deaths) (8,012 recovered)

Seminole: 2,449 (26 deaths) (2,179 recovered)

Sequoyah: 3,466 (24 deaths) (3,116 recovered)

Stephens: 4,150 (44 deaths) (3,754 recovered)

Texas: 3,298 (21 deaths) (3,167 recovered)

Tillman: 691 (13 deaths) (616 recovered)

Tulsa: 62,297 (557 deaths) (56,823 recovered)

Wagoner: 6,675 (66 deaths) (5,976 recovered)

Washington: 4,049 (75 deaths) (3,684 recovered)

Washita: 975 (6 deaths) (905 recovered)

Woods: 1,131 (7 deaths) (1,077 recovered)

Woodward: 2,950 (12 deaths) (2,768 recovered)

In all, officials believe there are 29,855 active cases of COVID-19 across Oklahoma and 345,867 presumed recoveries.

Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.