Indian tribes in Oklahoma sue governor over casino gambling

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – Three of the most powerful Indian tribes in Oklahoma are suing the governor over agreements that allow gambling at tribal casinos.

The Cherokee, Chickasaw and Choctaw nations filed the complaint Tuesday in federal court in Oklahoma City. The tribes are asking a federal judge to decide whether the state’s gaming compacts with the tribes expire on Jan. 1.

Stitt has said the compacts expire and that he believes gambling at tribal casinos will be illegal on Jan. 1. The tribes say the compacts automatically renew on Jan. 1 for another 15-year term.

