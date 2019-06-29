Infant rescued from hot car in Oklahoma; mother arrested

OWASSO, OK. (NBC News) – An Oklahoma woman was arrested Wednesday after police found her 14-month-old child alone inside a hot vehicle.

Police body camera video shows officers approaching the car Wednesday evening in the parking lot of a wine and liquor store in Owasso.

The car was not running and the child was crying inside.

The body camera video shows the mother and another woman come back to the car. The officer commands them to open the doors.

That’s when one officer took the sweaty, crying child out of the car and to a cool patrol vehicle.

Police say the child was wearing a wet diaper and showed signs of medical distress.

Police put handcuffs on the child’s mother, Gretchen Markovics.

She is charged with child endangerment.

Officers said the child was inside the car for about 15 to 20 minutes.

The child was taken to the hospital for treatment and released into the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Human Services.

