Joseph Harroz Jr. officially named University of Oklahoma’s 15th president

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Joseph Harroz Jr., who has been serving as the University of Oklahoma’s interim president, has officially been named the university’s 15th president effective immediately.

The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents unanimously voted Saturday to name Harroz the full-time president of the university.

“Joe Harroz is an exceptional leader,” said Gary Pierson, chair of the OU Board of Regents. “His deep devotion to OU and compelling vision for its future are precisely what the university needs. There’s no one better suited to lead OU.”

OU Chancellor Glen Johnson released the following statement regarding the Board of Regents selecting Harroz to serve as full-time president:

“We are pleased with the decision by the OU Board of Regents today to select Joe Harroz as the 15th president of the University of Oklahoma. I have had the privilege of working with President Harroz when he served as general counsel for the university and Dean of the OU College of Law. He is an energetic leader and a very strong and effective advocate for the University of Oklahoma and higher education. We wish him the best and much success as he begins his presidency.” CHANCELLOR GLEN JOHNSON

