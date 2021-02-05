McCurtain County Health Department offers vaccinations for those 65 years and older

Idabel, Okla. (KTAL/KMSS) – Citizens of McCurtain County can get a free vaccination shot on Friday’s at the Bypass Church of Christ.

To qualify you must be 65 years or older and an Oklahoma resident.

McCurtain County Health Department District Nurse, Melissa Locke, says the type of vaccine that will be offered each week is based on the supplies that are given. On Feb 5. 450 people received their second dose of Moderna, while another 400 received their first dose of Pfizer.

“We will get Moderna, as a matter of fact for the pod we are going to do here next week it’s probably going to all be Moderna,” said Locke.

According to Locke, the next group to be offered vaccinations will be those 65 and under with

underlying health conditions.

“Things like hypertension and diabetes,” said Locke.

Locke says since opening the Point of Dispensing they have administered over 3000 vaccinations for the McCurtain County locals.

“I think that we have had a really good response and we are really excited to be able to offer it to the

residents” said Locke.

To make an appointment, click here.