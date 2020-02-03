Multiple kids hit, one killed in Moore auto-pedestrian accident

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials tell News 4 that multiple juveniles were hit and one was killed in an auto-pedestrian accident near Moore High School.

First responders were called to the 300 block of North Eastern in Moore Monday afternoon.

Officials say 6 students were hit and one has been killed. Three of the students are in critical condition at this time.

The victims were taken to OU Med where they are currently being treated in the trauma bay.

Moore Police and Public School officials say that the students were cross country athletes that were running for practice when they were struck. The suspect is a 56-year-old white male.