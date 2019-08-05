Officials seeing increase in meth being brought into Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (CNN/KFOR) – Meth is making a comeback in Oklahoma. Officials say they’re seeing an increase in meth being brought into the state.

“We saw a changing of how meth was coming into Oklahoma. From 1998 to 2004, we saw meth labs, and people were cooking it domestically” said Mark Woodward with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics.

The OBN said it’s not just the larger cities being flooded with the drug. The smaller communities like Canadian County are the forefront of the fight against meth.

“Just two weeks ago down in Lawton, for example, we went in with 27 arrests warrants and shut down an entire sell group that was bringing two to 10 pounds routinely into southwest Oklahoma,” Woodward said.

According to OBN, in 2018, there were 335 drug deaths in Oklahoma involving methamphetamine.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.