OK health officials: COVID-19 cases spike to 248, 7 deaths reported

OKLAHOMA CITY (KNWA) – As faith leaders prepare for a ‘statewide day of prayer,’ Oklahoma health officials say the novel coronavirus is continuing to spread across the state.

On Thursday morning, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state currently has 248 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The numbers are a 50% spike from Wednesday’s confirmed cases.

So far, officials say seven Oklahoma patients have died and 86 others have been hospitalized because of the virus.

Officials say the latest deaths occurred in Cleveland County. The patients included a man in his 60s and a woman in her 90s.

COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results

Positive (In-State) 248 Positive (Out-of-State) 2 Negative* 958 Hospitalized 86 Deaths 7

*Negative testing results are only from the State Public Health Laboratory and do not include private laboratory negative results.

Counties highlighted in yellow on the map above indicate a death in that county.

Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.

*As of 2020-03-26 at 7:00 AM.

COVID-19 Cases by Testing Laboratory

Laboratory Cases Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma 48 State Public Health Laboratory 83 Other 117 Total 248

COVID-19 Cases by Age Grouping

Age Group, Years COVID-19 Cases* 00-04 2 05-17 2 18-35 43 36-49 52 50-64 64 65+ 85 Total 248 Age Range 0-95 yrs

COVID-19 Cases by Gender

COVID-19 Cases by Gender Female 119 Male 129 Total 248

COVID-19 Cases by County

County COVID-19 Cases by County* Deaths Adair 2 0 Bryan 1 0 Canadian 6 0 Carter 1 0 Cleveland 39 3 Comanche 3 0 Craig 1 0 Creek 10 0 Custer 3 0 Delaware 1 0 Garvin 2 0 Grady 2 0 Jackson 1 0 Kay 11 0 Lincoln 1 0 Logan 3 0 Mayes 2 0 McClain 2 0 Muskogee 4 0 Noble 2 0 Oklahoma 73 2 Okmulgee 2 0 Osage 3 0 Ottawa 1 0 Pawnee 10 1 Payne 5 0 Pontotoc 1 0 Pottawatomie 2 0 Sequoyah 1 0 Stephens 1 0 Tulsa 41 1 Wagoner 6 0 Washington 5 0 Total 248 7

So far, deaths have occurred in Cleveland, Oklahoma, Pawnee and Tulsa counties.

According to health department data, the patients range in age from less than 1-year-old to 95-years-old. Four of the patients are children.

In all, 149 of the confirmed cases are 50-years-old or older.

However, health officials say there is a high incidence of cases in the 18 to 49-year-old age group. People of all age groups are asked to stay home and practice social distancing.

(Photo by Thomas Imo/Photothek via Getty Images)

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

Tables at an Oklahoma City Starbucks are blocked off to prevent diners from eating in. Officials say it is all in an attempt to force social distancing.

The novel coronavirus was first detected in China late last year and has since spread to locations across the globe, including the United States.

While the full extent of COVID-19 is not known yet, reported illnesses have ranged from extremely mild to severe, some resulting in death. Officials say that 80 to 85 percent of cases of COVID-19 have been mild, similar to a cold or the flu.

Older people and those with underlying health conditions like heart disease, lung disease, and diabetes are at a greater risk for a serious case.