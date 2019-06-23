Oklahoma casino reopens after historic flooding

TULSA, Oklahoma (NBC News/KJRH) – After being closed from flooding for nearly a month, part of the River Spirit Casino and Resort is back open.

The casino was forced to close after about a foot and a half of water flooded the lower level.

More than 400 restoration workers have been running three shifts a day to prepare for the reopening – making the place look like it did when it first opened.

Not only are officials of the resort happy to welcome back employees and customers – employees are happy to return to work as well.

During the time the casino and resort were closed, the Muscogee Creek Nation Chief said they were committed to their employees – paying them all.

The annual economic impact of the resort on the Tulsa region is about $169 million.

