Oklahoma coronavirus cases rise by 823

Oklahoma

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — There were a reported 823 newly confirmed coronavirus cases in Oklahoma on Sunday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The department reported 84,333 total virus cases, up from 83,510 reported on Saturday, but did not provide information on any newly reported deaths from the 1,004 reported Saturday due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the disease. The actual number of cases in Oklahoma is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

