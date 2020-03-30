1  of  2
Oklahoma governor issues executive order requiring travelers from six states to self-quarantine

March 27, 2020: Governor Kevin Stitt and members of the Governor’s Solution Task Force gave an update on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Governor Kevin Stitt issued an executive order Sunday requiring travelers from six states, including Louisiana, to self-quarantine for 14 days.

The remaining states include New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, California, and Washington.

Self-quarantine protocols include staying at home, not having visitors and practicing social distancing. Individuals who are self-quarantined and need access to groceries or medication should seek to have them delivered to their doorstep or call 211 for assistance.

So far, officials say 16 Oklahoma patients have died and 140 others have been hospitalized because of the virus. 

