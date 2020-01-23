Oklahoma governor orders ban on state travel to California

Live Now
FILE – In this Dec. 17, 2019, file photo, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt gestures during a news conference in Oklahoma City. Stitt on Thursday, Jan.23, 2020, banned state-funded travel to the state of California, saying it’s in response to similar bans California has put in place on travel to the Sooner State. The first-term Republican issued an executive order that prohibits all non-essential travel by state employees to California, with exceptions for business recruiting trips, college sports games and trips by schools to participate in programs.(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt is banning state-funded travel to the state of California.

The first-term Republican says it’s in response to similar travel bans California has put in place on travel to Oklahoma. Stitt issued the executive order on Thursday.

It bans all non-essential travel to the state of California for all state employees, with a few exceptions. Exemptions include business recruiting trips, college sports, and school groups.

Oklahoma was added to California’s travel ban in 2018 after passing a law that allows adoption agencies to deny placement services to same-sex parents. 

