Oklahoma health department expected to roll out vaccination scheduling portal this week

OKLAHOMA (KFOR) – The State Health Department is expected to roll out an online portal early this week for scheduling vaccination appointments.

They are currently doing internal tests on it.

The portal will allow you to schedule appointments at available clinics, find clinics across the state or in your area, and let you know about clinic updates.

Once it goes live, it will be on the state vaccine website and on county health department Facebook pages.

“Really, just pay attention to public messaging. This is a very rapidly changing landscape,” Deputy Commissioner of Health Keith Reed said earlier this week.

Those who aren’t able to use the internet will be able to make appointments over the phone.

While vaccines are available for healthcare workers, first responders, and adults over 65, health officials say people under 65 with comorbidities should be able to sign up in the coming weeks.

“A lot of this information we get just a few days at a time. That’s what we have to make decisions on, so it doesn’t give us a lot of lead time to predict when we will be able to serve certain groups,” Reed said.

For clinics that are currently available, visit your county health department’s Facebook page. Keep in mind that demand is high and many clinics may already be full. Keep an eye out for future availability.

“I wish we had better answers for people, I wish we could give everybody a day and time for them to get vaccinated,” Reed said.

If you are interested in volunteering to help with vaccine distribution, click here.