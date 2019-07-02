Oklahoma man accused of animal cruelty against parrots

(NBC/KFOR) – A man could soon be facing animal cruelty charges after a large group of malnourished parrots was seized from his Oklahoma City home.

The investigation began last week after neighbors reported a foul odor and screeching coming from this home.

Police say once inside they found more than a dozen dirty birds stashed in filthy conditions in the garage.

They say the birds were malnourished and had not been receiving proper treatment.

Neighbors say the noise and the unpleasant odor coming from the garage has been a nuisance for years.

Authorities are working on a warrant to arrest the owner for animal cruelty.

The birds are now in the custody of animal welfare and being nursed back to health.

