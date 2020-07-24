Oklahoma man charged in students’ death appears for hearing

Oklahoma

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Max Townsend, the man accused of killing three Moore High School cross county runners and injuring four others in alleged hit and run crash, arrives for a preliminary hearing in Norman, Okla., Friday, July 24, 2020. Officials say the crash happened one day after Townsend’s son was killed in a traffic accident. Prosecutors allege Townsend had stayed up drinking after his shift ended at 2 a.m. to mourn his son.(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma man arrived in court Friday for a preliminary hearing on murder charges for allegedly driving his pickup truck into a high school cross-country team in suburban Oklahoma City, killing three members.

Max Leroy Townsend faces three counts of second-degree murder for the February deaths in Moore.

Townsend also faces charges of leaving the scene of a fatal accident and leaving the scene of an accident with injury.

Five other members of the cross-country team were injured.

Police say Townsend was driving nearly 80 mph and crossed two lanes of traffic onto a sidewalk before crashing into the runners.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss