Oklahoma man charged in students’ death appears for hearing

Max Townsend, the man accused of killing three Moore High School cross county runners and injuring four others in alleged hit and run crash, arrives for a preliminary hearing in Norman, Okla., Friday, July 24, 2020. Officials say the crash happened one day after Townsend’s son was killed in a traffic accident. Prosecutors allege Townsend had stayed up drinking after his shift ended at 2 a.m. to mourn his son.(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma man arrived in court Friday for a preliminary hearing on murder charges for allegedly driving his pickup truck into a high school cross-country team in suburban Oklahoma City, killing three members.

Max Leroy Townsend faces three counts of second-degree murder for the February deaths in Moore.

Townsend also faces charges of leaving the scene of a fatal accident and leaving the scene of an accident with injury.

Five other members of the cross-country team were injured.

Police say Townsend was driving nearly 80 mph and crossed two lanes of traffic onto a sidewalk before crashing into the runners.

