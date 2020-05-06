Oklahoma medical marijuana license renewals to begin in July

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As state agencies begin to reopen and employees get back to work, officials with the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority say they are processing thousands of applications for medical marijuana licenses.

Under State Question 788, a person 18 years or older would need to apply for a medical marijuana license with the Oklahoma State Department of Health after receiving a note from their doctor. If approved, the patient would then have to pay $100 to obtain that license.

Since applications became available in August of 2018, officials say thousands of Oklahomans have applied for licenses.

As of May 1, the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority said it had approved 282,511 patient applications.

According to data from the agency, the department approved close to 11,000 applications from March 31 through May 1.

Officials say in the coming months, many patients will soon have to renew their licenses.

The agency says patient license renewals will not begin until July of 2020 and will be processed no earlier than 30 days before the expiration date.

Officials say a patient license is valid for two years from the date it was issued.

