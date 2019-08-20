1  of  2
Oklahoma offering new digital driver’s license program

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KFOR/NBC NEWS) — Oklahoma is the latest state to do a public roll-out of a digital drivers license.

Dubbed mobile ID, the app would replace the traditional plastic card, enabling people to pull out their phone instead of the physical license when buying alcohol or getting pulled over by police.

The app and service are free for one year, then it will cost less than $5 annually.

To sign up for the Oklahoma Mobile ID Beta Program, click here.

