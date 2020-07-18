Oklahoma reports coronavirus cases surpass 25,000, 451 dead

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The number of reported coronavirus cases in Oklahoma has surpassed 25,000 and more than 450 people have now died due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus., the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported Saturday.

There are a total of 25,056 confirmed cases and 451 deaths, an increase of 916 cases and six deaths from Friday.

The actual number of positive cases is likely much higher since many people haven’t been tested and some who get the disease don’t show symptoms. The department reports 18,766 people have recovered.

There were an additional 4,946 confirmed new cases during the week that ended Thursday and 28 additional deaths, according to a department report released late Friday.

The cities of Oklahoma City and Tulsa approved mask requirements during the week as the number of cases has surged.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

